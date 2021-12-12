Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 500 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DWAS. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $138,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.74. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $100.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.