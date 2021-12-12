Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 220 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 70,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $126.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

