Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 24,148 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 795,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,485,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares during the period.

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88.

