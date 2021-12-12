Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $307,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 738,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 51.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $118.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

