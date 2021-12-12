Insider Buying: Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Purchases $59,285.49 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,285.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of LMB opened at $7.94 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.
