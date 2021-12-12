Insider Buying: Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Purchases $59,285.49 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,285.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LMB opened at $7.94 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Limbach by 2,169.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

