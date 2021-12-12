Insider Selling: Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) SVP Sells 5,275 Shares of Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WNEB opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $198.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.43. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNEB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

