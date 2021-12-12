Dennis C. Cameron Sells 929 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DVN stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 201.20%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

