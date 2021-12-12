Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) EVP Buys $36,266.22 in Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) EVP Robert Sauermann bought 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $36,266.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Sauermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Sauermann bought 500 shares of Better Choice stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,970.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Robert Sauermann bought 800 shares of Better Choice stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168.00.

NASDAQ:BTTR opened at $3.39 on Friday. Better Choice Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.43. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 48.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,113.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Better Choice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Better Choice in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Better Choice in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Better Choice in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Better Choice in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Better Choice in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Better Choice by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 41,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

