Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.07

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.07 and traded as high as $6.70. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 69,385 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

About Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.