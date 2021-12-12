CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.43

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.51. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 5,337,918 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Get CEMIG alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.