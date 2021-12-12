ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.12. 6,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 16,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) by 198.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.43% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

