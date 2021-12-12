Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CME Group stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $232.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.57 and its 200 day moving average is $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

