West Family Investments Inc. Invests $242,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.