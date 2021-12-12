14,620 Shares in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,620 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCH. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 23.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 823.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Banco de Chile stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

