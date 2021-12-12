West Family Investments Inc. Buys 23 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $628.14 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $597.37. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

