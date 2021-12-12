Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 550 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $114.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $115.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

