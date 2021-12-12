Spire Wealth Management Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after buying an additional 753,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after buying an additional 543,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after buying an additional 327,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,777,000 after buying an additional 325,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $159.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $161.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

