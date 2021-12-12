Insider Buying: JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CEO Acquires $513,150.00 in Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $513,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of JOANN stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.86 million and a PE ratio of 5.00. JOANN Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the third quarter worth about $11,713,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in JOANN in the second quarter worth about $8,778,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the first quarter worth about $5,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JOANN by 135.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 338,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 323,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
