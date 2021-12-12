Insider Buying: JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CEO Acquires $513,150.00 in Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $513,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.86 million and a PE ratio of 5.00. JOANN Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the third quarter worth about $11,713,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in JOANN in the second quarter worth about $8,778,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the first quarter worth about $5,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JOANN by 135.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 338,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 323,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

