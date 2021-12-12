Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSP stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. Analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,181.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.37.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

