Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 15,000 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 544.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 50,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN opened at $22.19 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

