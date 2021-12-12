Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,574 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 47.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 74,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.59. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. The firm had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.