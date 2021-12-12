Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 77,703 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,313,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $147,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DZ Bank started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.87.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 814,740 shares of company stock worth $131,241,935 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $140.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of -200.68 and a beta of 0.66. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

