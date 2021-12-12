Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 164,568 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 116,183 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,425 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FL opened at $44.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on FL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

