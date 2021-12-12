OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 696 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

DE stock opened at $358.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $250.82 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.20.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

