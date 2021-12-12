HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. HollyFrontier reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 193.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.67. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after acquiring an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,328,000 after buying an additional 540,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,787,000 after buying an additional 698,069 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,204,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,028,000 after acquiring an additional 400,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

