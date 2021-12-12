Analysts Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Shake Shack reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHAK opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.06 and a beta of 1.54.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.