Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HR. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

HR stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 636.88%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.