Ralph S. Michael III Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CLF stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,336,318 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $1,315,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 164,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

