Wells Fargo & Company Boosts United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $40.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.78.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $52.34 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.