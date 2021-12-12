Wells Fargo & Company Boosts United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $40.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
UNFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.78.
Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $52.34 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49.
In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
