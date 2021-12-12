Insider Buying: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DPW opened at $1.60 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.99.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($30.79) million for the quarter. Ault Global had a net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ault Global during the third quarter worth about $113,000. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Ault Global by 38.0% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ault Global during the third quarter worth about $131,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

