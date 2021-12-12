Theodore J. Aanensen Sells 5,000 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $64,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kearny Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kearny Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 23,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kearny Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 123,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kearny Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 26,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

