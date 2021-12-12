John P. Mcgarrity Sells 11,100 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE XFLT opened at $9.00 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,015,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 62.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 107,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $774,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

