New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.31 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Dover worth $28,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 34.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $171.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.71. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $178.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

