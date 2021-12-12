American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $33,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $176.14 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

