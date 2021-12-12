New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,948 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 709,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $34,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

