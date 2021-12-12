Optimum Investment Advisors Has $35,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 84.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $491,000. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 129.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,677 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,111 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. The company’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

