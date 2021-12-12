DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $11.46 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,119 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $165.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.44. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.95.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

