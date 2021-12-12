DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,713 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $217.18 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.45.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.