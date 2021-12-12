DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 38,700 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.53% of SPX worth $13,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,105 shares of company stock worth $2,193,881 over the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPXC opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

