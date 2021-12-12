PGGM Investments Buys 23,262 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 993.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,603 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $113.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day moving average of $112.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,567. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

