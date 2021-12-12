Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.