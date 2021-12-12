Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 8,920 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

