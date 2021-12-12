Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 350 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter worth about $973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 40.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLGN opened at $42.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.