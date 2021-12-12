Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $257.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.09. The firm has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $6,711,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $3,844,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,250 shares of company stock worth $155,563,385. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

