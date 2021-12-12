Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 49.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $743,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.95.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $409.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $438.08 and its 200-day moving average is $401.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

