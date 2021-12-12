Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases Shares of 13,800 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 340.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 263.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.70.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,158 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $403.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.42. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.