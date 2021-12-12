Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 18.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1,120.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

