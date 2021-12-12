Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 31,450 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,450 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 192,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 132.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 8.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $217.45 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.56 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on SNA. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

