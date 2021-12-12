SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on S. Loop Capital cut their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.88.

S stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,951,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

