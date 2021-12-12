Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $115.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oracle has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average of $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

